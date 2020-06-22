St. John's Receives $1M for Nursing Fellowship Program

KULR- Big news on Monday from the St. John's United Foundation.

They receive $1 million to launch a nursing apprentice fellowship program.

The gift received is the largest single gift in the organizations 57-year history. It was made by the Bruno and Evelyne Betti foundation of Lacey, Washington.

The fellowship will provide college tuition payment and health care work experience at St. John's for exceptional students pursuing LPN, RN, and BSN degrees.

David Trost, President and Ceo of St John's, says they designed the program to make it possible for students to pursue a career in nursing, receive on-the-job training, and graduate, tuition debt free.

"Instead of competing for the same pool of talent, it was important for us to create a new pool of talent. A career in healthcare is meaningful and is productive and will provide a great quality of life for them as they go," says Trost.

The Montana Youth Apprentice Partnership (MYAP) recently reviewed the program and announces it qualifies to be registered as an official apprenticeship program within the treasure state.