101st Crow Fair Celebration

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Senator Steve Daines rode alongside the Crow Tribe Executive Branch to lead off the morning parade. The event is also a contest for best traditional dress in several categories.

"It's an honor to be here today to stand with the Crow people, to be able to ride horseback with the Crow Leadership today... this is the real Montana," says Senator Daines.

Rose Williamson and Della Stump are judges in the junior girls and teen divisions. In one of the contests, women are riding horseback in elk-tooth dresses. Each dress represents years of hunting and prosperity.

"It's a wedding dress but back then when you had, you know, elk teeth only have two teeth. So back then if you had a full dress you were considered wealthy and your husband was a good hunter. You can image how many elk it would take to fill a dress. There's still some like that to this day. It's rare and they bring it out during the fair and New Years but right now we use imitation, so our elk teeth are pretty popular," say Williamson and Stump.

The Crow Celebration also includes a Powoww at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Indian Relays in between. According to Williamson and Stump, the Crow fair is the largest encampment in the world -- attributing to its nickname -- the "Tepee Capitol of the World." Williamson and Stump say right when the fair is over, people will start preparing for next year.