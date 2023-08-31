St. Andrew’s Community Garden helps fight food insecurity in the Magic City

BILLINGS, Mont. --For 21 years, the St. Andrew’s Community Garden has grown fresh fruits and delicious vegetables, most of which are donated to community organizations that distribute the locally grown produce to those in need.

According to the Yellowstone County 2023 Health Needs Assessment, over 31,000 people in Yellowstone County have low access to food.

It also shows 27% of adults in the county say they find it very or somewhat difficult to access fruits and vegetables

That is where David Kimball and his group of community gardeners come in.

In late March, they transplanted 600 plants from their greenhouse to the half-acre of land that is now bursting with nutritious – natural food.

David Kimball said the half-acre is referred to as their Mission Garden.

"The produce from the Mission Garden, something like 60% or so to Family Service, maybe 30% goes to the Montana Rescue Mission, and then we go down to theThursdayGardeners'Market in South Park. We take it there because it's a food desert and it makes it available to the people who are in need."

Master Gardener and Manager of the community garden Carla Stadtmiller said for the last five years they have donated at least 4,000 pounds of food annually to those in need.

Stadtmiller said access to fresh produce is crucial to having a good quality of life.

"We believe it should be a basic human right, especially in the United States to have access to fresh fruits and vegetables, we go to the gardener's market to sell some things, but that is a food desert area, but mostly we give it away." Said Carla

Stadtmiller added fresh produce can be expensive, which is why they provide as much as they can where they can.

Every Thursday, St. Andrew's Community Garden will make a delivery to Montana Rescue Kitchen, where Chef Jess and her crew will prepare a delicious meal for the residents at the Rescue Mission.

Chef Jess said getting the food allows her to make meals from scratch, which provides more nutrition, and they are even able to meet specific food preferences.

"Our menus are very diverse...It's so spread out. So many people are used to opening a can, a jar, or something quick. We have it all, you just have to open the frig and actually put some love and effort into it. Broccoli soup doesn't come from a container we have it right here from the garden."

As a Chef, Jess said she is thankful to be able to serve healthy meals to those who otherwise may not have the option.