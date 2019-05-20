Square foot gardening saves space

If you are like many of us, you only have limited space for a garden. Amy Grandpre, an urban horticulturist for Yellowstone County Extension Service says you really don't need to have a lot of space if you do square foot gardening.

Square foot gardening is growing your plants in four foot wide blocks. Grandpre says that traditional gardens require paths that square foot gardens don't need. Because you don't need paths, you can grow your plants a lot closer together. For the basics on on how to plant a square foot garden, Grandpre referred me to information by Mel Bartholomew http://www.melbartholomew.com/all-the-basics-of-square-foot-gardening/.

She said, "I think the biggest tip that I would tell people is do consider square foot gardening. And, what square foot gardening is, in brief, is most of us have huge gardens, thirty foot by thirty foot. And, if you look at that garden, fifty percent or more of it is paths."

Grandpre says that there are other benefits to square foot gardening besides just requiring less space.

She said, "And, if you buy a bag of peat moss or something, now I've got this little area, look how far that's going to go. Fertilizing is easier. And, when you are growing your plants the same distance apart both ways, you are also competing with weeds because now you don't have all this dry soil between all these rows."