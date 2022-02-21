Spun-out semi causing blockage on I-94 near Billings

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches. Total snowfall of 6 to 12 inches will be common. Wind chills 10 to 20 below zero. * WHERE...A portion of south central Montana. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel conditions will be hazardous due to slick and snowpacked roads. Risk of frostbite due to dangerous wind chills. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. &&