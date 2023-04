BILLINGS, Mont. - The City of Billings Public Works’ fleet of sweepers will be out starting Monday, April 10.

Sweepers will be assigned to the six areas of Billings, and you can follow along with an active map from the City here.

Spring cleaning typically takes nine weeks from start to finish, and most streets take multiple passes.

According to the City, in 2022, 11,756 cubic yards of material was removed.