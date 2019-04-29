Spring livestock carcass disposal begins

KULR (Rocky Mountain Front)- Bears and livestock go together about as well as mentos and coke; in other words they don't. FWP is trying to keep the bears away by implementing a carcass recovery and disposal program.

"It's an important step that we need to take to make sure that cattle herds are safer and the bears are safer as well," said Communication and Information Manager of Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks, Bob Gibson.

FWP is partnering with the Montana Stockgrowers Association, The National and Montana Wildlife Federations, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to reduce conflict between grizzlies and livestock producers.

"We know that the bears, particularly those just coming out of hibernation, are hungry and they're eating every thing in sight. They're attracted to anything that is dead and stinky and so they are naturally going to gravitate toward where there are livestock carcasses," said Gibson.

He adds that where there are more livestock carcasses, there is likely more livestock. Gibson says the goal of this program is to keep the bears and the livestock in a different acre and separated as best as they can.

Not only is this in the best interest of livestock near the Rocky Mountain Front, but also the grizzly bears themselves, as they are a protected species in Montana.

To keep the bears from getting in trouble where they have to be removed from the population, we want to keep them into their natural habitat where they can go and eat things that are closer the Rocky Mountain Front and further away from the farms and ranches," said Gibson.

Gibson added that another benefit of this program is helping other large predators such as mountain lions and black bears stay as far away from ranches as possible so that no contact between wildlife, livestock and humans will have to be made.