BILLINGS, Mont. - Magic City CustomWorx hosted the 8th annual, Spring Car And Bike Wash, a fundraising event meant to help out local veterans.

The non-profit group, R.O.A.D.R.A.S.H., put together the event to raise money for Veterans Meat Locker, an organization that provides professionally processed meat for veterans.

People can show up with a bike or car to get a wash and make a donation towards the cause.

Thomas Maerling, acting president of R.O.A.D.R.A.S.H., says as more people show up to donate, it shows them how much our community cares about our vets in need.

"You know there's people who have a hard time putting food on the table sometimes, especially with everything that's going on right now, it's even more important to them, and it helps them feed their family, and I've seen the respect in their eyes and I know that they appreciate it.", said Maerling.

The Spring Car And Bike Wash ran from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, if you missed the event but want to donate to R.O.A.D.R.A.S.H. or Veterans Meat Locker, you can contact them on their Facebook pages, https://www.facebook.com/magiccitycustomworx/, https://www.facebook.com/www.ROADRASHRC.ORG/.