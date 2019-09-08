Press Release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:

BILLINGS – Two sportsmen’s groups each pitched in $1,000 in reward money for information leading to a conviction in cases in which three trophy bull elk were killed illegally and left to waste.

Montana Chapter of the Backcountry Hunters and Anglers and the Montana Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife each added to the $1,000 offered by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks through its 1-800-TIP MONT program. Anyone with information about the cases now is eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 by calling FWP game warden Randy Hutzenbiler at 406-294-2571 or anonymously to FWP’s 24-hour crime-reporting line at 1-800-TIP-MONT (800-847-6668).

The first case involves two six-point bull elk that were killed around midnight on Aug. 17 about 10 miles east of Roundup near U.S. Highway 12. Both were on private property and left to spoil. On Aug. 21, Hutzenbiler was called to the southwest corner of Musselshell County near Dean Creek Road and Goulding Creek Road where a six-point bull elk was shot and killed on private property and left to waste. The elk was killed during the night of Aug. 20.

The 1-800-TIP-MONT program is a toll-free number where people can report violations of fish, wildlife or park regulations. Callers may remain anonymous. It is similar to the well-known Crimestoppers program and offers rewards for information resulting in conviction of persons who abuse Montana's natural, historic or cultural resources.