Sports announcer blames "low blood sugar levels" on racial comment during high school basketball game

A sports announcer caught on video using a racial slur about an Oklahoma high school girls basketball team blames the racist comment on his blood sugar levels.

The incident happened Thursday night during the Norman-Midwest City girls basketball game, when athletes kneeled during the national anthems.

In a statement obtained Saturday by NBC News, Matt Rowan identified himself as the announcer.

In the lengthy response, Rowan said he believed his microphone was off when he used the racial slur.

He then explained that his blood sugar levels sometimes cause him to say "hurtful" comments.

Rowan was fired following the incident, and Norman Public Schools announced a change in streaming partners for future games.

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association and the Nation Federation of High School Network each issued statements apologizing for the comments.

With the National Federation adding that they have "cut ties with the third-party production crew that was involved" in the incident.

An investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Norman High defeated Bixby in Saturday's state championship.