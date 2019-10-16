Spoof texting through free apps

After seeing the number that was associated with the threating text messages, we decided to do a reverse listing through a website called Spokeo. It was there that we found out the number was most recently assigned to a landline in Bearcreek, Montana but no address was given.

We decided to call the number but got a voicemail that led us to believe the number was assigned to a person through an app called TextNow.

On the TextNow website the company says this is a free service that allows anyone to text or call from a randomly assigned phone number.

After downloading the app we followed the instructions given to us and were assigned a number from Frenchtown, Montana. Within minutes we were able to text or call whoever we wanted as the TextNow number that was displayed would be hard to link back to the user.

TextNow lists on their website a user code of conduct as they want people to use their software responsibly, but for those who abuse the app they have contact information for local authorities to call and subpoena information related to problem numbers. This could provide law enforcement with information that could lead to an arrest orpossible criminal charges but you must report the problem.

After calling the number provided on the TextNow website to get a comment on the matter, we received an automated message directing use to different information on the TextNow website based on the issue we needed resolved.