LAUREL, Mont. - Laurel is getting a new splash park where the old community pool was located (698 1st Ave in Laurel). The pool closed about two years ago.
"There was quite a desire to get the pool up and going again, but because there were so many problems with the pool, the expense was just too great," Laurel Splash Park Committee member Amy Mullaney said. "Along with the liability of having a pool and keeping it staffed in the summertime, it just wasn't feasible for the City of Laurel to take on and to keep up. With the splash park, the liability lessons. We don't have to staff it, so we don't have to worry about that expense. We'll just have to worry about the maintenance of it, which is a lot less than keeping up with the pool."
The splash park costs about $298,000. Mullaney said the community has already raised $141,000.
"The community's been great," she added. "There's been a lot of people and a lot of groups of people taking it upon themselves to put together fundraisers."
"We have a lot of individual donations," she continued. "We've got donations from the Cenex, CHS. We're in the middle of gathering donations from some of the banks here in the area."
Ryan Welsh with KLJ Engineering said they originally had construction broken into two phases. However, they are building both phases this summer because of the generous donations.
Welsh said the splash park will have an area for smaller kids, and one for older kids. One feature will be a 15-gallon bucket that drops water. He said the splash park will be ADA compliant.
Laurel Public Works Director Matt Wheeler said the city is very excited about the project.