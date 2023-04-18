LAUREL, Mont. - Laurel is getting a new splash park where the old community pool was located (698 1st Ave in Laurel). The pool closed about two years ago.

"There was quite a desire to get the pool up and going again, but because there were so many problems with the pool, the expense was just too great," Laurel Splash Park Committee member Amy Mullaney said. "Along with the liability of having a pool and keeping it staffed in the summertime, it just wasn't feasible for the City of Laurel to take on and to keep up. With the splash park, the liability lessons. We don't have to staff it, so we don't have to worry about that expense. We'll just have to worry about the maintenance of it, which is a lot less than keeping up with the pool."

The splash park costs about $298,000. Mullaney said the community has already raised $141,000.

"The community's been great," she added. "There's been a lot of people and a lot of groups of people taking it upon themselves to put together fundraisers."

"We have a lot of individual donations," she continued. "We've got donations from the Cenex, CHS. We're in the middle of gathering donations from some of the banks here in the area."

Ryan Welsh with KLJ Engineering said they originally had construction broken into two phases. However, they are building both phases this summer because of the generous donations.

Welsh said the splash park will have an area for smaller kids, and one for older kids. One feature will be a 15-gallon bucket that drops water. He said the splash park will be ADA compliant.

Laurel Public Works Director Matt Wheeler said the city is very excited about the project.

"The biggest thing, the pool was only able to stay open for about three months a year," Wheeler said. "I anticipate the splash park will be open for 5-6 months a year, which will be a great thing."

Wheeler said the existing building on site (locker room areas) will be used and maintained by Dodgers Baseball. The fence near the road will remain (minus the barbed wire), but the fence on the playground side will be taken out. He added that the old tennis courts near the area will eventually be taken out and turned into green space.

The splash park committee is still accepting donations. More information about donating is available here

"Honestly, the city would not be able to do projects like this without the huge amount of community support," Wheeler said.