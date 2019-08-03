Splash Page comic store celebrates its 25th birthday

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Scott Phelps opened Splash Comics in 1994 with the help of his college roommate Russell Walks. Scott and Russell met working at the Babcock theater in Downtown Billings in the 80's and they've dedicated their careers to comics ever since.

"It does seem like its gone by pretty quickly, but like any small business owner, you know, every day you're worried about taxes, payroll, ordering whatever else and the next thing you know, oh god you're that old," says Phelps.

Russell Walks is a long-time illustrator for Lucasfilm, the television production company that is best known for creating Star Wars.

Walks recalls,"We were on the corner of 24th and Central. I remember when it occurred to me. It was like a light bulb and it occurred to me that, somebody designed that, somebody drew that, and once I thought of that then I knew without any doubt at all that I wanted to be an artist."

Hundreds of Star Wars fans came to Splash Page to meet Russell and take pictures with various star wars characters. Walks is also donating an original Star Wars piece to the winner of a random drawing.