BILLINGS, Mont. - A brand new Mediterranean restaurant called Spitz has opened its doors in the Downtown area of the Magic City.

Named after the way the meat is cooked, the chain is popular in six other states, and Billings is their first location in Montana.

Co-owner and Billings native Jenna O'Brien said when she would travel to Utah, she would often visit the Downtown Salt Lake City location and that she wanted to bring those flavors back to Billings.

All locations have meat and vegan options to choose from. The menu features several variations inspired by Turkish street food.

Wraps, salads, bowls and even the Mediterranean classic, Baklava.

Bernardine Grays and Linda Maio, some of the first customers at the Billings location, said they were excited by how many options there were to choose from.

"It's nice that there is a lot on the menu here because a lot of people are vegan or vegetarian, it's really nice to know that you have more to choose from than most of the other restaurants," Bernardine said.

"Oh, I loved it dear; we have been wanting to have good Mediterranean and we have the Athenian and some other places, but it's so nice that it's here and it's delicious," said Linda.

Spitz is open located on North Broadway in Downtown Billings and they are open from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm seven days a week.