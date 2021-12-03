BILLINGS, Mont. - KULR-8 is managing the Spirit of Giving event collecting donations for local charities at the Rimrock Mall Friday.

The 12-hour event is running from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Rimrock Mall located at 300 S Twenty-fourth Street W. The local charities include Family Service, Toys for Tots and the Billings Food Bank.

The following activities and events are taking place during the Spirit of Giving:

Santa will be taking photos with those who make a donation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Senior High Drum Corps will be joining us on location at 1 p.m.

Senior High Cheerleaders will be lending a hand from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This is the second year KULR-8 is conducting the entire event from Rimrock Mall.

Last year was one of our best for total donations with close to 50 boxes filled of toys for Toys For Tots.

Family Service remarked last year "was one of the biggest fundraisers for the charity ever."

The Billings Food Bank is always looking for non-perishable food items.

We would like to fill the Billings Food Bank truck this year, last year, we were close.

Monetary donations for all three charities are always welcome.

The following locations are accepting drop-off donations during business hours:

KULR-8 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Laurel Ford

Jersey Mike's Subs

Grand Avenue Dental Care

Stones & Bones during

Laurel Ford is our satellite donation collection location for those who wish to donate, but are not in the Billings area.