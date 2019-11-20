Spirit of Giving blanket drive at Mattress King

The Spirit of Giving Blanket Drive is one of the more popular donation drives during the season that has seen an increase of donations over the last several years.

Along with teaming up with KULR-8, Mattress King has partnered with various organizations in Billings such as the Montana Rescue Mission, Billings Family Service and more to donate the blankets that they've received through the blanket drive.

You can donate new or gently used blankets to the Mattress King located on 20th Street W and King Avenue West or at the one located on 17th Street and Grand Avenue.

Mattress King owner Jay Hoffman believes the need for blankets in the Billings community is larger than what people think. Hoffman says "I was floored by how many organizations said we desperately need blankets. With the partnering of KULR-8 we ended up coming up with a great system and great way of many years of providing something that seems simple but is very very much needed in the community."

KULR-8 will also be collecting non-perishable food items at our station for the Billings Food Bank that has donated over 150,000 and 1,500 blankets and quilts that were given out to members of the community.

We have partnered with Toys for Tots and have a collection box in the lobby of our station where we will be collecting unwrapped gifts for children of all ages.

Billings Family Service is our third beneficiary this year as they are looking for socks, hats, gloves or just about any winter item you can think of.

On December 6th we will be collecting items at the Heights Albertsons from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., then at Laurel Ford from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and we'll end the day at the station from 2 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

If you'd like to drop off gifts prior to December 6th, you can leave your donations with us at the station during regular business hours.