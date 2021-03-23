NEW - Tim Hornung, Chief Deputy US Marshal of Montana Violent Offenders Task Force, says spike strips were deployed twice during the pursuit of the federal fugitive Tuesday afternoon.

Hornung says both spike strips were successful, but the fugitive continued to lead law enforcement officers on the chase.

Hornung says members of the Montana Highway Patrol performed a PIT maneuver near mile marker 399 that pushed the suspect into a guardrail.

It was that point the fugitive exited the vehicle and brandished his weapon before being shot by Deputy U.S. Marshals.

This is a developing story.

UPDATED: MARCH 23 AT 3:56 P.M.

COLUMBUS, Mont. - On Tuesday, members of the U.S. Marshals-led Montana Violent Offenders Task Force (MVOTF) were involved in a shooting incident near Columbus, Montana, while seeking a fugitive wanted in Georgia on intimidation and stalking charges.

The MVOTF requested the assistance of Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) to perform a traffic stop just outside of the Laurel area. It is reported the suspect failed to stop. The suspect then led MHP, MVOTF and Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office on a 35 mile multi-jurisdictional pursuit.

In a press release, U.S. Marshals say the suspect’s vehicle was finally stopped at about mile marker 399. It is reported the suspect exited his vehicle, walked away from the scene, then turned toward law enforcement while brandishing a firearm. The suspect ignored all law enforcement commands to surrender, U.S. Marshals say. As a result of the perceived threat, two Deputy U.S. Marshals discharged their agency approved firearms and struck the suspect multiple times. Local Emergency Medical Services declared the suspect dead.

No injuries to USMS/TFO personnel, other law enforcement personnel or civilians were reported as a result of this incident.

U.S. Marshals say the USMS Office of Professional Responsibility has been deployed.

The incident is being investigated by the Montana Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigations.

UPDATED: MARCH 23 AT 3:44 P.M.

As of 3:40 p.m. Thursday, it is reported that lanes have reopened on Interstate 90.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

COLUMBUS, Mont. - Law enforcement closed westbound lanes on Interstate-90 in Columbus due to an incident Tuesday morning.

The closure began at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

We are working to find out more information.