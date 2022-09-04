BOZEMAN - A Labor Day weekend traffic stop turned into a high speed chase in Bozeman Sunday afternoon.

Bozeman Police say an officer on special weekend detail tried to initiate a traffic stop on a car on the 1100 block of North 19th Avenue around 4 p.m. The car did not stop, instead fleeing north along the road. The officer pursued the vehicle, and dispatch told them it was reported stolen.

The car kept speeding up the road and was able to reach I-90, where it began to drive eastbound. BPD officers further down the interstate were able to get spike strips deployed, and one of the vehicles tires was deflated.

The car continued east, crossing over into the westbound lanes for a while before it exited the Interstate at the East Main interchange in Bozeman. Police say the runaway vehicle then drove eastbound on Frontage Road where it ultimately stopped after crashing on the railroad tracks near Rocky Creek Road.

The driver ran and hid, but was ultimately discovered by "Stretch", the department's K9, tracked him down.

The detectives' investigation is ongoing, but thankfully, BPD says no one was hurt in this incident, not even the suspect.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Bozeman Police Department Detective Jake Ahmann at 406-582-2245.

The department thanks members of the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Highway Patrol for their rapid response and help in the incident.