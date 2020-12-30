BILLINGS - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is being requested by the board of Yellowstone County Commissioners to conduct a speed zone study on King Ave. W., near 64th St. W.

Commissioners said the study is in response to residents and users of the road calling with concerns regarding speed limit safety. The MDT is being asked to continue processing data as traffic volumes increase and present their findings and recommendations to the board.

Resident Diane Olsen, who lives near the intersection of 64th and King, said her husband and she have made several complaints about the safety of the intersection.

Olsen claims four major accidents have occurred at the intersection in the past two months. Residents believe many people are in a rush and are not stopping at the stop sign.

“I think the speed limit on King is 60, but no one follows that speed limit, and with the intersection there, people make weird turns, don't put their blinkers on, put their blinkers on and don’t turn. People in the intersection, you just can’t trust what anyone's going to do," Olsen said.

Olsen suggested to convert the intersection into a four way stop to help prevent accidents.

After receiving approval from MDT commissioners said speed zone changes to the area will be implemented as soon as possible.