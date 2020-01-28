Speed limit reduction coming to Old U.S. Highway 87 in Lockwood

Old U.S. Highway 87 has been scrutinized by county commissioners since the summer as they work to try and find ways to make the roadway safer. County commissioners met on Monday to discuss implementing a speed limit change to make the highway safer.

Montana Highway Patrol Captain Keith Edgell and Yellowstone County Commissioner both agree that the main concern on that area of the highway is the speed.

According to Pitman, the Montana Department of Transportation conducted a speed study on the area to see if lowering the speed limit would make the highway safer. The speed study results confirmed that lowering the speed limit in this area could result in fewer car crashes.

Edgell and Pitman say lowering the speed limit may not only reduce the risk of car crashed, but could save lives.

Edgell says "by reducing the speed limit, if we can enforce that and get people to comply with the new speed limit then if there are crashes they're usually of less severity."

Pitman says "every time we do a speed study it's important because we look at what people are actually traveling the road, what the road is being used for and as we see more of the pedestrian pass and things going into Lockwood this is consistent with what we are doing out there with slowing traffic down because of pedestrians and the schools and getting people walking to and from that area."

According to county commissioner Pitman,35mph speed limit will begin 200 feet west of North Frontage Road. The reduced speed limit will continue east over the I-90 intersection with Old Highway 87 ranging approximately 0.74 miles.

Pitman says he does not know the exact date as to when the speed limit will change but anticipates it is in the near future.