BILLINGS, Mont. - Ahead of the 2023 Special Olympics in Montana, the Special Olympics Torch is making its way through the Treasure State.

Recently, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office was able to carry the torch, saying they were honored to do so.

“Law Enforcement of all types do their part every May to honor and sponsor our state athletes. Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office was honored to carry the Torch from Custer to Billings...” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook “Thank you to all the Deputies and Detention Officers who raised money for the games and volunteered their time for this long standing tradition!!”

The torch continued its way west to Bozeman, where the games will be held on May 17.

This year’s games will be the first statewide competition in three years, and this year’s theme, Together At Last, references two things: the competition of athletes from across the state and the vision of inclusion and acceptance for all people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.