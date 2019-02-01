Special Olympics Montana Announces Hire of New President and Chief Executive Officer

[Great Falls, MT, February 1, 2019] The Special Olympics Montana Board of Directors is proud to announce the appointment of Rhonda McCarty as the organization’s new President and Chief Executive Officer effective July 1, 2019.

As Chief Operating Officer for Special Olympics Montana the past five years, Rhonda has successfully implemented the organization’s strategic direction and guided day-to-day operations that serve more than 2,500 athletes with intellectual disabilities from nearly 140 teams across Montana in sports, health, education and community-building initiatives, annually.

“After an extensive search it became clear that Rhonda was the best candidate for the job,” said SOMT Board chairman John Parkes. “Rhonda’s tenure brings an intimate understanding of our organization, the direction we are headed, a foundation of critically important relationships, and the skills and experience necessary to carry on the standards of excellence we’ve come to know and appreciate,” said Parkes. Furthermore, Parkes said, “Given the strong working relationship Norbie and McCarty have had over the years, we anticipate a smooth and seamless transition.”

According to the current President and CEO, Bob Norbie, “Rhonda has demonstrated she is ready to not only oversee the future of our mission, but to continue nurturing the partnerships instrumental in helping maintain a sustainable quality organization prepared to serve increasingly more athletes.”

Prior to becoming Chief Operating Officer with SOMT, Rhonda was a principal for 16 years with the Great Falls Public Schools. She’s also a Gallup Certified Strengths Coach and has received several awards for her leadership in public education.

“I consider it an honor and privilege to become the next President and CEO of Special Olympics Montana. Following the storied tenure of Bob Norbie and my deep respect and appreciation for the athletes we serve, I look forward to advancing our mission and creating more inclusive communities.”

Rhonda is aluma of Montana State University where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education and a Master’s Degree in Education Administration from the University of Montana. She enjoys reading, gardening, cooking and exercising, and loves spending time with family.

Rhonda will replace Bob Norbie, who will change roles from being the President and CEO for the past 26 plus years to become the executive director of the Special Olympics Montana $10MM Reveal the Champion in All of Us Endowment Campaign effective July 1, 2019.