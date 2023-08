BILLINGS, MT- Thomas Carnival and MontanaFair are offering a Special Needs Day on August 15th for this year's fair in Billings.

Thomas Carnival opens early to allow community members with special needs to enjoy carnival rides at no charge and at reduced speed.

Special needs individuals must be accompanied by an attendant to ensure their safety.

Pre-registration is required for this event which can be found on the MontanaFair website and must be completed by August 1st.