On Sunday, Big Horn Resort in Billings was the site of the Special Needs Day and Resource Fair for families with special needs children.

Patricia Notario, a General Pediatrician at Billings Clinic, explained to KULR-8 that she was fortunate to win a $10,000 grant from the American Academy of Pediatrics. The grant is to be used to focus on building partnerships with community organizations that have interests in children with special needs.

Notario said that through her and her team's research, it was discovered that there is not just one central place for families to go and learn about community resources. Also, the biggest push for Notario and the volunteers at Sunday's fair was to connect families with each other.

Sheyle Nettles, who lives in Sheridan with her family, explained that living in a rural community can be hard to find the right resources for her 17-month-old daughter, Claire. Nettles said, "Running into people honestly, who are kind of in the same situations. Seeing how they deal with certain situations, if it's something we've done or something we can learn from because it's really nice because we can all learn from each other."

Notario added, "I think some families think they don't have a choice and that they can only go to one place and at least here, they can speak with the organization directly and also with other families to learn what would work best for their child."

HRDC will also hold a play date at ZooMontana in June. It will be held from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 13.