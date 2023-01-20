BILLINGS, Mont. - The speaker line-up for TEDxBillings in October has been announced.
The event will be held Oct. 7 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at The Babcock and local voices along with TED Talks videos will be featured under the theme: Moving Mountains.
The following is the line-up for the 2023 TEDxBillings Presenters:
- Robert Doore is a proud member of the Blackfeet Nation and is also proud of his Hispanic heritage. He was raised in Browning, Montana on the reservation and rose to become the highest ranking Native American in the NFL in last 100 years and in 2022 was inducted to the Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame.
- Steve Arveschoug is the Executive Director of Big Sky Economic Development for 14 years and has 27 years of public service.
- Adam Gunton is the founder and CEO of Recovered On Purpose, a nonprofit organization that teaches addicts and alcoholics in recovery how to share their stories.
- Andrew Lindley is born and raised in Billings, MT; a proud community member and the Chief Information Officer for Vensure Employer Services.
- Ashlynn Reynolds is an Assistant Professor of Rhetorical Studies at Rocky Mountain College.
- Casey Craig is a full-time cryptocurrency investor and Web3/Blockchain educator.
- Elyssa Leininger is a professional western and wildlife artist and muralist born and raised in Billings, Montana.
- Goldstein Little Eagle is Northern Cheyenne from Lame Deer, Montana and has fostered multiple programs and services focused on peer support.
- Jess Allestad is a strong-willed, passionate, intensely authentic singer-songwriter who shares the difficult feelings surrounding topics like depression and divorce in a way that listeners feel seen and understood.
- Kirk Williams is the owner of ZATO, an internationally recognized micro-agency focused solely on Paid Search Advertising.
- Leigh Schanfein is a freelance dancer, choreographer, and teacher as well as an independent researcher in the fields of kinesiology and biomechanics.
- Nathan Blanding is an architect, trained at Cornell University, who designs and builds homes that can produce more energy than they use as well as incorporates unique needs such as accessibility and non-nuclear family options.
- Nick Bravo is a man of many talents who currently works with a local technology firm and will be performing spoken word poetry and music from the stage.
- Nick Enslow is the Area Director for Downtown and South Side with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County and has worked with this organization for 14 years.
- Sara Beth Wald is a former social worker and journalist, and the founder of Redefining Love – a trauma healing framework.
- Wayne Burelson is a self-proclaimed compost evangelist who travels the world teaching people how to grow very healthy food using less work, less money, and less water.