BILLINGS, Mont. - Space2Place grants are available for artists to make places around Billings more beautiful and welcoming. Applications are due Thursday, March 9.

Big Sky Economic Development said they are looking for projects that make a place in the city or surrounding area more welcoming, engaging, beautiful and safe. They are awarding up to $5,000 per project. In the past they've awarded grants for murals, gardens, lights, gazebos, etc.

Terri Porta is the Artist in Residence for the City of Billings. She also created a mural in 2019 with a Space2Place grant. The mural is in the pedestrian tunnel under 27th Street.

"That tunnel, the facilities guys were like, 'You know, we get a lot of graffiti under there. Maybe a mural will help deter that criminal stuff.' And sure enough, it has," Porta said.

Porta used the mural to call attention to missing and murdered indigenous people.

"Each one of the shards represents a life that has been touched by the missing and murdered indigenous people tragedy and the ongoing struggle of sex trafficking in our town," she said.

Thom MacLean, Senior Project Manager with Big Sky Economic Development said they typically provide grants for 5-8 projects a year. He said the grants started in 2018 and they've awarded a little over 30 projects altogether.

He said it's a good chance for people to get funding for something they really want to do, including murals and other projects.

"I love murals, but we don't want people to think it's a mural-only project," he said. "They've been great. Murals really pop and they get a lot of attention. We'll always consider murals, but we don't want people to think that's the only thing you can apply for."

MacLean said all of these projects add up little by little to make the community better.

A link to the application is available here.