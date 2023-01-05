RED LODGE, Mont. - Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary still has some space for older kids in their Winter Wildlife Camp.

On Saturdays in January, kids 9 to 12 years old can snowshoe, find prints in the snow, putting blubber and bison fur to the test, and so much more from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm.

Kids can choose a theme they are interested in, or attend all four days for a discount.

The following are events planned for January:

Jan. 7 and 8 - Winter Survival

Jan. 14 and 15 - Tracks in the Snow

Jan. 21 and 22 - Bison, Bears and Blue Jays

Jan. 28 and 29 - WHO Goes there? Cam-owl-flage Course.

You can email education@yellowstonewildlife.org to save your spot in camp for one of the days, or all four.

All spots for the younger camp have been filled.