An Atlanta man is speaking out after the deadly spa shooting that left eight people dead.

Marcus Lyon says he walked into Young's Asian Massage Parlor on Tuesday for his first visit.

Two minutes into his appointment, the 31-year-old heard a gunshot.

He says his masseuse was killed in the shooting, and that she likely saved his life. The name of the masseuse is unclear at this time.

A total of eight people died during the shootings at three Atlanta-area spas.

The suspected shooter is in custody.