The Southwest Montana Building Industry Association is hosting a home expo this weekend.

According to their website, it'll take place in the back parking lot of the Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The expo gives you a chance to showcase your business and booths are still available. You can call the association's office at (406) 585-8181.

To learn more about the expo, click here.