...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a Fire Weather
Watch...which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday
evening.
* IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, strong gusty winds,
and wind shift with a cold front, will create erratic fire
behavior.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In North Central WY Fire Zone...274.
In South Central MT Fire Zones...127...128...129.
In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132.
In Southeast MT and Northwest SD Fire Zone...133.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell.
In North Central WY...Sheridan.
In Northwest SD...Harding.
In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Yellowstone.
In Southeast MT...Carter...Custer...Fallon...Powder River
Rosebud...Treasure.
* HUMIDITY: 12 to 18 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
* WIND: West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* COLD FRONT: Cold front will push through Thursday afternoon and
evening and switch winds to the northwest.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red
Flag Warnings.
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60
mph possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana.
Portions of north central Wyoming.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low humidity in combination with strong winds
will cause fire weather concerns as well. Be careful to not cause
a spark.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.
