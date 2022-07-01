BILLINGS, Mont. - Someone allegedly shot a boy in Billings Friday around 1:51 a.m.
The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the boy is at a local hospital, and there is no threat to the public.
Detectives are on scene, and an investigation is ongoing.
We are working to find out more.
