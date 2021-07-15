'Somebody needs to say something:' Billings business says 75% of recent applicants have either declined interviews or no-showed

BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings business said 75% of applicants in the past couple of weeks have either declined interviews or no-showed. The Montana Department of Labor and Industry said they hear this concern from employers all the time and in all parts of the state.

"I was able to contact these potential candidates via phone and we set up phone interviews, but none of them would show up," Branch Manager for Automated Maintenance Services Jodi Fischer said.

Fischer added that out of about 25 applicants in the past couple of weeks, 75% have declined interviews or no-showed.

"I had an entire day where nobody showed up, "Fischer said. She said that she was supposed to have five interviews that day.

"This is an eye-opener, a real eye opener," she said. "You see it and you hear it, and to be a part of it, somebody needs to say something."

The Montana Department of Labor and Industry said this is a really important issue they are looking at as a department. They said they hear this concern from employers all the time and in all parts of Montana.

They added:

"Recipients of unemployment benefits are, in most cases, required to actively seek and be available for work. If a UI beneficiary is scheduling interviews and then not appearing for them, or declining work they are offered, it may run afoul of these requirements. We’re actually planning in the coming weeks (hopefully as soon as next week) to launch an effort to let employers know that they can report an individual to our UI fraud investigators if they suspect an applicant of ditching out on an interview or refusing to work. If the individual is a UI claimant, it may impact his or her benefits if they are determined to be afoul of the work search and availability requirements."

Employers can fill out a form if applicants decline interviews or don't show up. That form is available here. More information is available here.