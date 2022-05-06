Some roads in Billings will be closed for the Montana Women’s Run Saturday

BILLINGS, Mont. - Some roads in Billings are being impacted by the Montana Women’s Run Saturday, May 7.

Participants are being told to arrive downtown early to the race to find parking and to walk to the Start Line located at about N. 25th and 2nd Ave. N. Parking north of 3rd Ave. N. or south of 2nd Ave. N is recommended, and parking garages are free on the weekends.

Streets being used by the run in Billings will be closed starting at 5:00 am until around noon Saturday according to the Montana Women’s Run.

The following streets will be closed or partially closed during the run:

2nd Ave. N. and 3rd Ave. N. from N. 29th – N. 27th: 5 am – noon

2nd Ave. N. from N. 27th – N. 30th: 5 am – noon

2nd Ave. N. and 3rd Ave. N. from N. 29th – Division: 5 am – 10 am.

Clark and Yellowstone Aves. from Division – 7th St. W.: 8 am – 10 am (This includes Division).

Broadway from 1st to 3rd - 5 am – noon

No parking zones will be enforced from 4:00 am to noon and cars will be towed at the following locations:

2nd Ave. N. on both sides from N. 34th to N. 24th St.

3rd Ave. N. on both sides from N. 34th St. to N. 24th St.

Broadway on both sides from 1st to 3rd Avenues N.

The Montana Women’s Run also says 2nd Ave. N. from N. 30th to N 29th will be closed from Friday, May 6 at 5:00 pm until Saturday, May 7 around noon.

Those running two miles are being made aware that 3rd Ave. North will be blocked by those running five miles after their 8:00 am start.

Course guards will be at most intersections around 7:45 am and signs will be placed outside and on the edge of the affected area.