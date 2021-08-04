BILLINGS. - RiverStone Health held a press conference with local health leaders on Wednesday to give an update on COVID-19 in Yellowstone County.

County Health Officer John Felton says the county is seeing more hospitalizations and COVID-19 infections because of the Delta variant. He says the county has 50% more confirmed Delta cases than any other counties in Montana.

In Yellowstone County, to date, Felton says, more than 1,300 people have been hospitalized with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, and only 17 of those people were fully vaccinated.

Among the 284 deaths from COVID-19 in the county, only four were fully vaccinated.

With the Delta variant showing to be more infectious than any other variant, Dr. Neil Ku, an Infectious Disease Trained Physician with St. Vincent Healthcare, says being previously infected from COVID doesn’t guarantee protection from the variant.

"The data has shown that, in general, some previous infections with COVID-19 may provide protection at least up to 90 days, and that reinfection between the 90 day period is seen uncommon or rare, and that would be the case if we’re being infected by the same variant,” Dr. Ku said during the press conference.

During our livestream of the conference, several viewers shared their opinions. We reached out to speak with a few to hear what they have to say about COVID-19 in the county.

“Yes, people do die from it. Yes, I’m sorry to say, people do. I know family members who have lost people to COVID, but it’s not as bad. I understand it is, yes, it’s a cold, it is a cold, yes, but it’s not nearly as deadly as it’s been made out to be,” Kevin Farquhar, a Yellowstone County resident, said.

“People don’t get vaccinated and take this seriously. I don’t know how people at this point, with so many deaths, how they can’t think that this is a serious problem. I just think, as adults, we have to not think of ourselves and think about the children and people at risk," Lorie Hughes, another Yellowstone County resident, said.

While there are no new county health mandates in place, Dr. Ku says, until the majority of the population is vaccinated, face masks serve as the best protection from the virus.