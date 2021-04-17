Some people receive a dose of saline instead of Covid vaccine in a Walgreens

Some people in North Carolina ad to re-take their shots this week, after not getting what they though in their syringes.

Walgreens in Monroe, North Carolina says they found out a limited number of patients received a dose of saline, instead of the vaccine for Covid-19 at one of their stores.

The pharmacy says it reached out to all of the patients who were impacted and re-scheduled their vaccines as soon as they were available to come back in.

Those patients will receive their second doses within the appropriate time frame.

Walgreens is still investigating to find out exactly what happened and have taken immediate steps to review procedures with employees at that location so it won't happen again.