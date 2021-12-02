'Some of the numbers have just been incredibly alarming:' Licensed mental health counselor seeing increase in depression and anxiety

BILLINGS, Mont. - A licensed mental health counselor is seeing an increase in depression and anxiety.

"Some of the numbers have just been incredibly alarming to find," Licensed Mental Health Counselor Matthew Leavenworth said. "So, I was looking at mental health markers, so anxiety and depression, since the beginning of COVID. They doubled originally during a lot of the lockdowns and have since just increased."

"The hardest hit populations seem to be 18-25 for the highest numbers, and then, medical professionals have the highest instances right now of anxiety and depression," he added. "As well as many minority groups."

For some of the studies Leavenworth is referring to, you can go here, here or here.

He also pointed to a 2021 Montana Youth Risk Behavior Survey. The survey included responses from Montana students in grades 7-12:

41% of students felt so sad or hopeless that they stopped doing usual activities

22% of students seriously considered attempting suicide during the past 12 months.

Leavenworth said the following things can help:

Deep breathing. He recommends people count to three as they breath in. Then, count to three as they breath out.

Let other people know what you are going through.

Maintain a schedule. Leavenworth said it's important to go to sleep on time.

Charitable acts. Leavenworth said there are huge benefits for the giver.

"We have to build compassionate communities," he said. "We have to take care of each other. We have to reach out. We've got to look out for each other."