LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Superintendent Don Viegut announced there will be no school in Livingston at the following schools: Eastside Elementary, Sleeping Giant Middle School and Park High School on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Viegut said this includes the cancellation of online schooling for Wednesday, Feb. 3 as well. Students should also not come to morning practices or zero-hour classes.

At the recommendation of local law enforcement, it is important to keep the area of View Vista Villages clear for student, family and staff safety, as the "volatile situation" there may escalate.

Viegut said school will resume Thursday, Feb. 4.

Viegut said they will be in touch with students and their families as the situation is resolved.

Washington Elementary and Winans Elementary will remain open on Wednesday, Feb. 3. Busses will run as usual.