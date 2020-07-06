RED LODGE- Some businesses are choosing to close their doors again amid coronavirus concerns.

Sunshine Yoga reopened on June 1 after the mandatory coronavirus closure. Now, Owner Maddie Ringer said they decided to close the studio again after a week of thinking about it. The studio closure will take effect Monday, July 6.

She said, "As the numbers have risen, we just decided that after a month of being open, it just doesn't feel like the safest choice anymore for our community. So, we wanted to take a step forward and really move in the right direction to try and hopefully turn things around here."

Ringer said Sunshine Yoga will continue to offer virtual and outdoor classes. She said they didn't offer virtual classes before coronavirus, but coronavirus was the push they needed to develop that part of their business.

Ringer adds, "The community has been so supportive. I have not had one bad remark about anything. Everyone has thanked us and said they respect us for the decision we made. And, they really see that we are trying to take care of our community and they really appreciate it. We haven't lost any of our members."

PEROGATIvE Kitchen is another business choosing to close their doors for the second time. Effective Wednesday, July 8, the restaurant will only offer take out and delivery, but not indoor dining.

Co-Owner Gena Burghoff said before coronavirus, the restaurant had capacity for 50 and didn't accept reservations. After reopening during the pandemic, the capacity changed to 15 and the restaurant took reservations. Now, they are back to closing the dining room.

Burghoff said, "We felt like we were really ahead of the game and were able to change really quickly, but then, that never stopped. Changing a business plan over and over and over again. This last week, we just changed it up again by cancelling reservations for the interior. It's tough, a constant trickery of the mind. We're calling it the 'COVID Experience' for lack of anything else, like a roller coaster."

Burghoff said they are thinking outside the box, like delivering food to people at the park, to keep business as steady as possible.

Burghoff added, "The more we can come together as a community, and by community, I mean the world really, at this point, the more that we can come together, hopefully, we can heal from this pandemic."