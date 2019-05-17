Army Private first class Jacob Walters had not seen his mother in nearly two years. In Lorain County, they had a reunion you'll never forget.

Ever since he was a little boy, Jacob Walters has been on a mission. And now, at 20 years old, this army private's latest assignment is unlike any other before it.

The military police officer was currently stationed in Hawaii and hadn't seen his mother in nearly two years.

Sarah Walters is a single mother raising both Jacob and his brother Logan who now attends Ohio State. She was continually making sacrifices of her own to ensure their success.

"Anything that we are today is from her, and she's always been showing us, like work hard, and you'll be successful."

And now, it was time to celebrate her. At Lorain County Community College, she and dozens of other students were pinned, officially entering the nursing profession.

Sarah went back to school to earn a degree as a registered nurse. However, she had no idea her son would be home to do the honors.

It was an overwhelming, yet happy and proud moment for mom.