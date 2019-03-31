"Softies" ice cream back open for the season

Nothing says spring is officially here quite like a nice ice cream cone, and one of Billings' favorite ice cream shops is back open.

"It's what I look forward to every summer, and it's always been here since I moved to Montana and it's always going to be here." said Softies Customer George Gladstone.

Softies ice cream shop opened back up for the season on March 17th according to an employee.

The seasonal, local-favorite ice cream shop is open from noon until 10 PM Monday through Friday, and until 9 PM on Sunday's.

Softie's season typically runs through the beginning of October, and with the sunny skies out this weekend, they are sure to stay busy from now until the end of summer.

For many, Softies is a Billings staple that has been serving them sweet treats since they were little kids.

"I've been coming here since I was little I remember all the way in elementary school coming here after school as a fun treat with my friends. And then once I was able to drive in high school just something fun to do as the weather got nicer and we would just all come here and hangout, and now that I just continue to go throughout the years it's just something fun as soon as the sun comes out to enjoy and so good can't go wrong with ice cream and I'm glad they're open again," said customer Ashlyn Hardy.