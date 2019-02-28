Social media updates help plowing efforts, but the city's budget is getting tight

According to Meteorologist Tracy Smith, this is the 3rd snowiest February on record. So how is Billings Public Works holding up?

As the snow continues to fall, the city is trying to keep up with their snow plowing efforts. and this year Public Works Director, Dave Mumford, says the feedback so far has been positive.

"Right now our calls are down from last year, we are getting much less of that, I think the Facebook helps with that. The Facebook site is updated hourly and really is helping people show where we are going to be and what we are doing," said Mumford.

Mumford says the social media updates have improved compliance by residents, causing less problems for his drivers.

However, as snow levels continue to rise, so has the city's budget.

"For our crews we're doing okay, where we're struggling is with the contractors, we've now gone through four storms and so we've pretty much burned up the funding we had," Mumford said.

Mumford says they have requested through the city manager a budget amendment to add funding to their reserves to continue plowing residential areas as more storms come.

This is the second year the city has contracted for residential plowing, and it's the fifth year they've hauled snow from the middle of streets.

The Utilities and Solid Waste Departments, as well as Billings Parks and Recreation, have donated trucks to help with the city's hauling efforts.

Mumford said although the snow plowing efforts and communication have improved, there's still some bumps along the way when there is this much snow.

"You know with this much snow, no matter how much we put the gates down if you go by the snow is just rolling right over the gates so we are putting snow in driveways and such so they're trying their best not to do that but there's just too much snow not to."

Two city plowing trucks have been hit so far this winter, which Mumford said is unusual. He also wanted to remind people to keep an eye on their Facebook, and please do not park on the side streets when plows are coming through.