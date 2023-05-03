BILLINGS, Mont. - A licensed counselor shared things to watch out for to protect your mental health while using social media.

Onnie Michalsky is a licensed clinical professional counselor and life coach in Billings. She specializes in counseling moms. She said social media can help us stay in touch. It can also increase anxiety and depression.

"One of the big things is comparing," Michalsky said. "Social media is designed to keep us engaged, and almost addict us to that reel after reel, shot after shot. A lot of times what's portrayed is this idea of this ideal life. Or this ideal mother. Even if it's unconsciously, we are comparing ourselves or measuring ourselves against this ideal woman that doesn't exist."

Michalsky said phone use can also interfere with sleep.

"It can keep us going way past when we put that phone down," she said. "So, making sure you're putting your phone across the room, or better yet, out of the room altogether."

"Social media has created this false connection," she added. "Where we feel that we're connected with people. It's fostering such a profound sense of loneliness within us. Even if you are with a big family and everybody is on their own connections: kids Snapchatting, Moms are on Facebook, Dads are on Twitter. Whatever. It's continually creating this disconnection that isn't good for any relationship. The core of a relationship is feeling connected."

Michalsky recommends checking in with how social media is affecting you and taking breaks as needed, including social media fasts.