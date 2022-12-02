BILLINGS, Mont. - Following a fire that left several people without a home, Sober Beginnings Sober Living Homes is looking for donations to help those who were displaced.

Just after midnight Friday morning, a fire broke out in the 2000 block of Green Terrace Dr., causing substantial damage to the back deck and moderate smoke damage inside, according to the Billings Fire Department. The fire was put out by 2:42 am.

Property and content loss is estimated at $600,000.

Following the fire, the owner of Sober Beginnings Sober Living Homes is asking for the public’s help.

Donations of clothes, coats, shoes, boots and money are being sought to help the men who were impacted. Sizes needed range from medium up to 3XL.

All donations can be made to the Surestay Plus by Best Western in Billings, 3040 King Avenue West.

A GoFundMe has been set up here as well.