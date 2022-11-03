Snowy, icy road conditions causing multiple incidents along I-90

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Emergency workers are responding to multiple incidents along I-90 in Park County Thursday.

The Montana Department of Transportation's online 511 road report is showing two crashes near Livingston.

At mile-marker 348, east of Livingston, I-90 westbound is blocked with no passing due to a crash. Road conditions in this area are covered with snow and ice.

At mile marker 334, in Livingston, the I-90 eastbound driving lane is blocked due to a disabled vehicle. Road conditions in this area are snow covered.

The Park County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook they are responding to multiple road incidents--people should be careful and aware of slippery road conditions while on their commute.