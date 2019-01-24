Many people are dealing with the headaches following a series of crashes on area roadways this week.

The sudden heavy snowfall on Monday left many vehicles crippled and in need of professional help.

With all those crashes, you can expect insurance adjusters and body shops have been busy.

KULR-8 spoke with American Auto Body and they said, they've seen a pretty significant uptick in phone calls and vehicle tow-ins due to the winter conditions.

They said the biggest rush at their shop will come on the days after the snow storm, when the streets have been plowed and the weather clears up.

Kelsey McCarthy with American Auto Body said the shop sees a wide range of damaged vehicles, from small fender benders in parking lots, to large collisions at intersections where vehicles didn't anticipate how long it would take to stop.

She says with the warm winter we've been experiencing, the heavy snow this week seems to have caught some off guard.

McCarthy said, "We're going to see probably a little bit more because people need to get used to snow again, we need to get back on the road, and we need to give each other space and time to stop and turn and it's going to be interesting but we'll be ready for it we have a great staff in there."

American Auto Body offered a couple of tips to help out drivers on icy roads. They said first be sure to check the tread of your tires and make sure they're in good condition.

They also advised drivers to keep some kitty litter in their cars at all times that can be thrown in front of your tires in case you get stuck.