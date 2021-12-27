The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center reports that two snowmobilers were caught and killed in an avalanche on Scotch Bonnet Mountain near Cooke City. At the time of the avalanche, four riders were on the slope. Two were able to escape. All eight members of the group had rescue equipment. The avalanche broke 5 feet deep and approximately 300 feet wide on a southeast-facing slope.

Park County Sheriff Search and Rescue arrived to assist with rescue and recovery efforts. The identities of the snowmobilers have not been released.

Consistent snowfall for the last five days in the mountains around Cooke City, West Yellowstone and in the Southern Madison and Southern Gallatin Ranges creates dangerous avalanche conditions. Human-triggered avalanches are likely on steep wind-loaded slopes and large avalanches could break deeply on buried weak layers.