Snow, wheelchair can't keep Billings woman from enjoying the skate park

Most of us don't enjoy shoveling snow, and we can all probably agree it can be quite exhausting. But imagine shoveling snow while in a wheelchair.

That is exactly what one Billings woman is doing so she and her friends can get back to enjoy the skate park they love.

Natalie Burg loves to go to the skate park to do WCMX, a mix of skateboarding and BMX riding for wheelchair users.

"My favorite part is going down the slopes it's like really fun," said Burg.

So when the sun came out over the weekend, she wanted to go to the park,

but she found her favorite place covered in snow.

"And so I wanted to come and see if the park was done and if it was melted yet and it wasn't so I was like well I'm not going to wait around for the snow to melt but who shovels the park nobody shovels the park so I was like you know what I'm going to do it, i'm going to do it until all the snow's gone," Burg said.

Three years ago Natalie was diagnosed with conversion disorder, a condition triggered by a psychological or physical traumatic event.

The condition creates a disconnect between her legs and her brain, causing

temporary paralysis for up to four months at a time. But Natalie says that doesn't keep her from doing what she loves.

"No there is so much you can do wheelchair or no wheelchair we're still no different," said Burg.

Natalie brings her shovel and clears out a little bit a time, before getting a push from her husband as they chip away at their ultimate goal.

"The skate park is our passion we love the skate park we love coming here when the weathers nice and I just want to see everybody have a good time come down to the skate park and just enjoy each other's company and skate it up," said her husband Bonham Hover.

This is the third year Natalie shoveled snow at the skate park. She says she'd love any help she can get, or at least an extra shovel for her husband.

"I'm doing this because its something that it's so nice out and it's not winter no more and we just have a lot of snow so if people want to help out that would be nice it would make it so much better so everyone could come enjoy the park," said Burg.

If you want to help her, you can message her on Facebook under "Blazzy Mazzy."