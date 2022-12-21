Snow removal business see need for services in community

Billings, MT. - The Magic City is reminding residents about their responsibility to remove snow.

"We've been out a little more this year than in previous years," said Josh Greni, the owner of The Grass Patch in Billings.

"The last few years the snow is slow but it's starting to turn around more so than we have in the last few years."

According to the City of Billings website, property owners are responsible for removing snow from and near their property within a day after the snowfall.

If a complaint is filed, city officials inspect the property, and if snow is still not removed, a property owner could receive fines from $100 and $300.

Greni said he receives a lot of calls from the elderly.

"We're more on the commercial end of things, but we get a lot of calls from older folks about needing help with removing snow," said Greni.

Greni advised anyone concerned about snow removal on their property to check local resources and city guidelines on handling the winter season.