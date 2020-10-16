BILLINGS, Mont. - The first snow of the season is coming quickly, but fortunately, The City of Billings Public Works is preparing their snow plows to keep our roads safe.

Street Traffic Division Manager for Billings Public Works, Derick Miller says right now they are loading trucks with a salt chemical called, slicer, plus a mix of sand and salt which melt snow or ice and provide traction for vehicles.

Miller says they expect about 5 inches of snow over the weekend but admits snowfall is difficult to predict, so they plan for the worst and hope for the best.

Miller says plowing ice and snow covered roads can be challenging so he asks residents to be cautious not only of the road conditions but their trucks as well.

"Just slow down, be prepared, take a little extra time getting to where you need to go. If we're plowing in that area it's going to slow you down a little bit, we know it's frustrating but just plan ahead, get up a little earlier, and just take the time to allow 10 or 15 minutes to get to work," said Miller.