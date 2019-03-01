Snow plowing, from the driver's perspective

With all this talk of snow plow driving and more snow on the way, we figured we should hear from the driver themselves, so we hopped in a truck with City of Billings Public Works on Friday.

John Ojeda with Billings Public Works showed us his perspective of snow plowing and hauling.

"Just hang on, I'll be gentle, famous last words."

Ojeda starts at 8 in the morning, and either plows, de-ices, or hauls snow until 8 at night.

"The thing is if we all disappear, people wouldn't realize without the public works department a lot of things just wouldn't function very well," said Ojeda.

Ojeda wears many different hats as a machine operator, and on Friday he was busy hauling snow from the middle of streets to what he calls the field of dreams.

"On a regular day I can't tell you how many loads we do and I can tell you on a regular day each employee will put on about 225 to 275 miles of street a day just going back and forth trying to get this done," said Ojeda.

He said the key to staying focused during his long shift is hydration, good music, and remembering to get out and walk once in a while. He also finishes his day with an ice bath for his feet.

And believe it, Ojeda is just as tired of the snow as everyone else, and he hears your concerns about crews pushing snow onto your property.

"Just remember, it happens to us to and for the past month every morning I get to shovel the sidewalk in the morning and when I get home from work guess what I gotta do? Shovel the sidewalk all over again," Ojeda said.

Oh and a tip from the driver himself, please slow down and make room for plow and haul crews, just like if you saw a police officer on the side of the road.

"Let the truck get filled, don't try to sneak in there if its too tight because the drivers watching the snow blower, he's not watching you. It takes about thirty seconds to get loaded then everybody can be happy and on their way."

Ojeda says with the snow constantly coming down, this time of year is draining for drivers, as they spend so much time away from their family.

But after 18 years with the city, John is still proud to clear the streets for the city he calls home.

"I know its not everybody I know some people come and go, but I get great satisfaction from just putting out my best effort and signing my name on it at the end of the day, and I'm happy with it I signed off on it," said Ojeda.