Snow day keeps School District 2 facility crews busy

Although Wednesday was a snow day for teachers and students in School District 2, custodial staff and groundskeepers made sure they had a safe school to come back to.

"You know with our particular job, we just need to accept the fact that it's kind of our job to get things cleaned up and just because everybody gets to stay home that doesn't necessarily mean we do," said groundskeeper with SD2, Luke Duray.

Billings School District groundskeepers and custodians were hard at work, clearing snow in school parking lots and walkways.

Executive Director of Facilities, Scott Reiter, says the snow day gave his crews a chance to catch up after a busy week.

"A day like this where there's no school gives us a little bit of breathing room to catch up on a lot of those issues and make sure we don't have them for when school does resume," said Reiter.

Duray added, "We can take advantage of it because it gives us a chance to have open parking lots and sites to get our spots cleaned up."

And although facility staff still had to go to work, Reiter said Wednesday should be an easier day for custodians.

"Our custodial staff, the head custodians at each building have snow removal duties on top of their regular duties so those days the regular school days typically have overtime for them," Reiter said.

On those snow packed school days, custodial staff will work three to four hours on top of their normal eight hour shift. So today is kind of a snow day for them after all.

But for snow plow drivers, they will stay busy driving for at least eight hours straight. So what's the key to stay focused?

"I've got music on my phone but of course yeah good tunes and good lights is what gets you through your shift," said Duray.

School District 2 will resume classes on Thursday, February 28th.